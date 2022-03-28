Pay It 4ward: Woman thanks retired APS teacher for helping underprivileged students, families

And while the program has changed over the years, the goal has stayed the same.

“We celebrate the whole family and we also help them with things that they need to live with,” Strom said. “She deserves this Pay It 4ward because she is so full of love. She is so full of giving. She is so full of gratitude, and she uses her time and her own money to make the lives of less fortunate children. Better.”

So Strom decided to Pay It 4ward with $400.

“You have been such an inspiration to the whole title one project since 2004. And we just love you. You give it with your heart. You give it with your pocketbook. You give it with everything you've got. And so we would like to present you with $400,” said Strom.

“Thank you. Well, I love you guys,” said Kaniho. “What's going through my head is that I'm one person. And those guys out there, they’re the ones that make this happen. In fact, it's a whole La Cueva community, isn't it?”

Turns out, Kaniho has always been a fan of birthdays.

“Even as an adult, APS don't listen, I would always take the day off and do exactly what I wanted and celebrate my birthday. And I knew that there were kids who never celebrated it a birthday. We've met kids who don't even know when their birthday is, they've never had anyone ask them. ‘What do you want for your birthday?’ They've never had a birthday cake,” Kaniho said.

Kaniho worked with Title 1 to figure out which students they could surprise. And while she thanks more than a dozen people on the team for helping her pull off every perfect celebration, this time, they're celebrating her.

