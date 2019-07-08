Pay it 4ward: Yoga instructor recognized for her kindness

Stone said the studio’s owner, Heather Smelser, gave her and several others scholarships to become yoga instructors.

For her kindness, Stone nominated Smelser for Pay it 4ward.

“Two years ago, you paid it forward to me to be able to realize a dream that I had that I wouldn't be able to without you,” Stone told Smelser. “So I’m here to pay it forward to you now, so you can continue to grow that dream for other people and be the light in the community.

Smelser was surprised to receive the $400 gesture.

“I don't know what to say -- you're never usually -- normally I'm not at a loss for words,” she said.

Smelser plans to use the money to expand her yoga classes to communities that currently don’t have access to the discipline.