Philly Steaks helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to New Mexico Kids Matter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Philly Steaks in northeast Albuquerque partnered with KOB 4 to help pay it forward to New Mexico Kids Matter, a nonprofit that helps children in the foster system.
"When I think about motivation I always tell my staff when we're looking for a volunteer or staff member that someone has to have cañas. Cañas is that desire to do something to make a difference,” said Veronica Montaño-Pilch, CEO of New Mexico Kids Matter.
Hundreds of children rely on the foster system in New Mexico, and New Mexico Kids Matter is there to advocate for them.
Chastity Bustos, owner of Philly Steaks, has been pushing through the pandemic despite the odds being stacked against her. But this week she said she was more than happy to cook up some meals for other hardworking New Mexicans.
“Being able to feed these people with a love sandwich — then you know hopefully it helps them feel some love and continue to give the love that they give these children,” she said.
KOB 4 brought those fresh cheese steaks to Kids Matter CEO Veronica Montaño-Pilch for a drive-thru lunch.
Staffers and volunteers lined up to pile in the sandwiches for themselves and to deliver to other kids.
“For all the really wonderful work New Mexico Kids Matter does — We've got to keep doing it, and we have to keep bringing people into our organization. Obviously someone nominated us for this, so it was kinda cool too,” said an employee.
Bottom line? These people know how to find the best in each other and New Mexico’s children—even in the middle of a pandemic.
“We had people want to volunteer. We had the community saying what can we do, how can we make a difference, and so what it taught us is, it doesn't make a difference what is truly happening in the world. But people are going to step up and they care,” Montaño-Pilch said.
This week’s Pay it 4ward was made possible with the help of KOB 4’s new Pay it 4ward sponsor, the Jennifer Riordan Foundation.
