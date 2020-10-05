Restoration Pizza helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Presbyterian care coordinators

“Food brings people together and we're all in this together and so it's nice to bridge that with pizza,” Bernal added.

After the pies were packed, the KOB 4 crew headed to Mariposa Basin Park to surprise the care coordinators. The coordinators are the people that help others navigate the health care system over the phone. They group of women have been working from home and haven’t seen each other in months.

One woman in particular, was being honored.

“I've been wanting to meet her for the longest time,” said Rosalina Reza, the Pay it 4ward nominator.

When Rosalina was experiencing health issues, she called for a health care provider and was assisted by Ayanna Brown. Rosalina said Ayanna went above and beyond for her, walking her through her health crisis over the phone.

Ayanna told Rosalina that she needed to go to the hospital, which may have saved her life.

“She's done more for me than any other care coordinator has done. She's the reason I'm still here,” Rosalina said.

“I was just doing my job. That's all. I love people, I love what I do,” Ayanna said.