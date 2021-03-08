Pay it 4ward: Santo Domingo man recognized for his small acts of kindness

‘He's done a lot of things through the holiday. He would decorate his post, hand out roses,” said Lt. Gov. Herman Tenorio.

It doesn’t matter if there was a holiday or not—Robert was always there to brighten someone’s day.

“Robert deserves this. He’s put his time in,” Lt. Gov. Tenorio said.

Robert was awarded $400 in Pay it 4ward money in recognition of his kind deeds.

“This will go towards our fund. Things we actually need here. I accept this generously,” he said.

Robert said he plans to continue spreading joy through his small acts.

"In my way, I put my love in that. It's saying we're all in this together," Robert said.