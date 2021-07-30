Share an Act of Kindness and 'Spark Kindness'

When's the last time you did something kind? We are thinking of it because August 6 is Kindness Night at Isotopes Park; however you can still take part in spreading kindness if you can't make it.

The Jennifer Riordan Foundation, which sponsors KOB's Pay it 4Ward, is partnering with the Isotopes to stand up for kindness and live up to the motto, "Kind, Loving, Caring and Sharing"