Share an Act of Kindness and 'Spark Kindness'

August 06, 2021
When's the last time you did something kind? We are thinking of it because August 6 is Kindness Night at Isotopes Park; however you can still take part in spreading kindness if you can't make it.

The Jennifer Riordan Foundation, which sponsors KOB's Pay it 4Ward, is partnering with the Isotopes to stand up for kindness and live up to the motto, "Kind, Loving, Caring and Sharing" 

Thanks to submissions from the community, the foundation is keeping track of your acts of kindness. KOB is partnering with the foundation's Spark Kindness Community Campaign to spread the word about all those acts of kindness. The goal is to hit one million by December 18th.

You can enter as many acts of kindness as you'd like by sharing your act of kindness here! 


