Simply Diego's helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Animal Humane New Mexico

"It was kind of an overnight thing. Right at first, we closed our doors, but we did curbside phone orders and pretty promptly, within a few days, we had an online shopping store. And so we offer online shopping now, which is a brand new thing since COVID hit," she said.

It was the push for reinvention they needed. Watson said they've been talking about taking new business approaches for a while, but it wasn't all positive vibes all the time. She said they were worried at first.

“I feel like anywhere you go, it just kind of feels like we’ve all had to go through this together…as it’s said," said Watson.

That is why Simply Diego's wanted to help out Animal Humane.

The animal shelter helps more than 10,000 dogs and cats every year, but since it's a private non-profit, it depends on donations to keep going.

The staff at Animal Humane were happy to carry pounds and pounds of food from the pet food supply store when KOB 4 crews dropped it off.

"We are just overwhelmed and so thankful for our community and our wonderful support we received from businesses, like Simply Diego's and our media partners," said Madison Beets, the events and promotions coordinator for Animal Humane.

Beets said it hasn't been an easy year with the shelter operating at limited capacity. Only a few staff members work on campus to care for the pets. However, Beets said something good did come out of the pandemic. She explained a lot of people started searching for a good furry friend to quarantine with.

She said they came out stronger, and almost had as many adoptions around this time compared to last year.

Another bonus, Beets said food donations they receive also help out families with pets.

"We actually have a pet food bank that has remained open through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic to be a resource to those who are struggling with financial hardship in our community," said Beets.

That is what KOB 4 likes to call, Paying It Forward.