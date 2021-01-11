Slate Street Cafe helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Wings For LIFE International

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 11, 2021 10:36 PM
Created: January 11, 2021 09:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 partnered with Slate Street Cafe to help Pay it 4ward to Wings For LIFE International, a nonprofit dedicated to helping former inmates.
“I think it's great. I think we're helping multiple people. You are keeping our staff employed and giving us work, and obviously restaurants are struggling a lot right now,” said Myra Ghattas, owner of Slate Street.
With more than half their staff out of work, Ghattas said Slate Street has adapted to the to-go model of business, and that government stimulus funds have helped them stay afloat. However, today she said she’s just happy to be feeding some deserving people.
"But, for it to be going to a good cause, and Wings For Life is such a great organization,” she said. “It makes us feel even better about the whole process."
Twenty-five hot meals were prepared for the people working for Wings For LIFE.
“One of out three Americans today have a criminal record that impacts employability. So, we work with their families. We're trying to keep their kids out, we're trying to help their children, the wives, the caregivers at home and then of course, the returning citizen when they come home,” said Ann Edenfiled Sweet, executive director of Wings For LIFE.
Edenfield Sweet said one study over the last nine years has shown there’s an 83 percent chance someone will get locked up again after they’ve been locked up once. At Wings For LIFE, the recidivism rate for people that use their services is only 4%.
"We can't do everything. The restaurants can't do everything, we can't do everything, but if we work together we can all help each other!" she said.
"We are just thrilled about the future,” she added.
