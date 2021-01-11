Slate Street Cafe helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Wings For LIFE International

Twenty-five hot meals were prepared for the people working for Wings For LIFE.

“One of out three Americans today have a criminal record that impacts employability. So, we work with their families. We're trying to keep their kids out, we're trying to help their children, the wives, the caregivers at home and then of course, the returning citizen when they come home,” said Ann Edenfiled Sweet, executive director of Wings For LIFE.

Edenfield Sweet said one study over the last nine years has shown there’s an 83 percent chance someone will get locked up again after they’ve been locked up once. At Wings For LIFE, the recidivism rate for people that use their services is only 4%.

"We can't do everything. The restaurants can't do everything, we can't do everything, but if we work together we can all help each other!" she said.

"We are just thrilled about the future,” she added.