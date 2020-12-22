The Grill helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to the Rio Grande Educational Collaborative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 is Paying it 4ward twice: the first to a local restaurant that's become an Albuquerque icon, and then a group that's helping students stay on track with their schoolwork.

Colton Shone called up The Grill on San Mateo and placed an order for 40 burger meals to deliver to a deserving group in the southwest corner of the city — the Rio Grande Educational Collaborative. RGEC offered before and after-school programs for K-8 students pre-pandemic, and now they are continuing the work as an all-day virtual learning site.