The Grill helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to the Rio Grande Educational Collaborative | KOB 4

The Grill helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to the Rio Grande Educational Collaborative

Colton Shone
Created: December 22, 2020 10:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 is Paying it 4ward twice: the first to a local restaurant that's become an Albuquerque icon, and then a group that's helping students stay on track with their schoolwork. 

Colton Shone called up The Grill on San Mateo and placed an order for 40 burger meals to deliver to a deserving group in the southwest corner of the city — the Rio Grande Educational Collaborative. RGEC offered before and after-school programs for K-8 students pre-pandemic, and now they are continuing the work as an all-day virtual learning site. 

Watch the video above to see the Pay it 4ward. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Judge denies motion to keep man in jail for reportedly killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend
Judge denies motion to keep man in jail for reportedly killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend
CDC reports high death rate in New Mexico
CDC reports high death rate in New Mexico
Residents complain of no hot water for over a week at Mesa Verde Apartments
Residents complain of no hot water for over a week at Mesa Verde Apartments
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 826 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 826 additional COVID-19 cases
Second round of vaccines to arrive in New Mexico Monday
Second round of vaccines to arrive in New Mexico Monday