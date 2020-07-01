The Range Café helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to nonprofit blood donation center

Tessa Mentus
Created: July 01, 2020 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 teamed up with The Range Café to Pay it 4ward to the hard working employees at Vitalant Blood Services.
Matt DiGregory, owner of The Range Café, said the pandemic has had an impact on them, but they’re still pushing forward.
"The feeling of this pandemic is sort of like you're driving along at a hundred miles an hour, and all of the sudden you slam into a brick wall,” he said.
That didn’t stop the restaurant from helping out on this large order to feed another group of struggling New Mexicans.
"It shows them that we appreciate their efforts and what they're doing for the New Mexico Community in general, they're in a very tough position," DiGregory said.
Since Vitalant can no longer conduct large blood drives, they’ve been busy scheduling as many donors as they can. Luckily, New Mexicans are stepping up.
"We have so many donors who are wanting to donate,” Kristen Ludi, with Vitalant Blood Services.
Providing a meal is the least we can do for those who dedicate themselves to helping others.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company