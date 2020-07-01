The Range Café helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to nonprofit blood donation center

"It shows them that we appreciate their efforts and what they're doing for the New Mexico Community in general, they're in a very tough position," DiGregory said.

Since Vitalant can no longer conduct large blood drives, they’ve been busy scheduling as many donors as they can. Luckily, New Mexicans are stepping up.

"We have so many donors who are wanting to donate,” Kristen Ludi, with Vitalant Blood Services.

Providing a meal is the least we can do for those who dedicate themselves to helping others.