Joy Wang
Created: March 08, 2022 06:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to two tent fires early Tuesday morning in the Downtown area.
One fire occurred near First and Mountain – the other near 3rd St. NW and Aspen Ave. NW. AFR quickly extinguished each fire but found one man dead in the tent at First and Mountain.
APD and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No cause has been determined yet.
