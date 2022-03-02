Joy Wang
Created: March 02, 2022 08:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The 'Beyond Van Gogh' Immersive Experience is now open in the Sawmill District for goers to dive into the artist beyond just his works.
The experience features over 300 Van Gogh paintings, including his famous 'Starry Night' work. You can envelope yourself into the various rooms and take in supplemental artifacts, including the text of letters he wrote while alive, to take the museum out of the museum.
There are also immersive rooms featuring paintings wrapped all around you from ceiling to floor. More information is available on the website by clicking here.
Joy Wang checked out the immersive experience and talked with an official there ahead of its opening day Wednesday.
Click the video above to see Joy's adventure through the experience.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company