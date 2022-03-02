ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The 'Beyond Van Gogh' Immersive Experience is now open in the Sawmill District for goers to dive into the artist beyond just his works.

The experience features over 300 Van Gogh paintings, including his famous 'Starry Night' work. You can envelope yourself into the various rooms and take in supplemental artifacts, including the text of letters he wrote while alive, to take the museum out of the museum.