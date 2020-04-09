1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico | KOB 4
1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 09, 2020 04:36 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 11:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional death in the state from COVID-19.

The latest death:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident at the La Vida Llena long-term care facility in Albuquerque. 

As of Thursday, 17 New Mexicans had died from COVID-19.

In addition to the death, 124 new cases of COVID-19 was reported Thursday, bringing the total to 989.

The latest positive cases of COVID-19 include: 

  • 45 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 5 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 13 new cases in McKinley County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 31 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The governor said 73 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 22 of them are on ventilators. She added that 217 people have recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


