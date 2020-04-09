1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 09, 2020 04:36 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 11:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional death in the state from COVID-19.
The latest death:
As of Thursday, 17 New Mexicans had died from COVID-19.
In addition to the death, 124 new cases of COVID-19 was reported Thursday, bringing the total to 989.
The latest positive cases of COVID-19 include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The governor said 73 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 22 of them are on ventilators. She added that 217 people have recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
