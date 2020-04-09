1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

The latest positive cases of COVID-19 include:

45 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in San Juan County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The governor said 73 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 22 of them are on ventilators. She added that 217 people have recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).