1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 10, 2021 07:31 AM
Created: February 10, 2021 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in northeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. 

The Albuquerque Police Department said officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4601 Carlisle NE around 4 a.m. and found two victims. Police said a man was dead inside an apartment and a woman had an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to UNM Hospital where she is in stable condition. 

At this time, APD has no suspect information to release. By KOB 4's count, this is the 16th homicide in Albuquerque this year. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


