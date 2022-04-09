1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near Ojo Encino | KOB 4
1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near Ojo Encino

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 09, 2022 06:13 PM
Created: April 09, 2022 05:38 PM

OJO ENCINO, N.M. – A small plane crashed Saturday on the Navajo Nation.

State police say there were two people inside the plane. One died at the scene, with the second in the hospital. 

Officials are working on identifying both individuals. 

According to NMSP, the plane crashed a few miles south of Counselor in the area of Ojo Encino, off of U.S. Highway 550 around 1 p.m. 

Federal agencies will lead the crash investigation. 

