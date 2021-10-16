1 dead, 1 injured in SE Albuquerque car crash

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a deadly car crash that killed one person and injured another in southeast Albuquerque.
The crash happened early Saturday morning near Lead Avenue and Columbia Drive, just south of UNM.
APD is still working to figure out how many people were involved and if alcohol was a factor.
