1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
October 24, 2019 02:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque has released information about two separate shootings that happened Wednesday morning in southeast Albuquerque. 

At around 6:13 a.m. officers were called to the area near Central and San Mateo in response to a shooting. When police arrived on scene, a man was lying in the road in front of a business with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Later that morning, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Alcazar Street SE, near Zuni and Louisiana, at around 8:42 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Once police arrived, they found that the shooting victim had already been taken to the hospital.

Witnesses directed police to a nearby apartment where they had seen a man shoot at the victim. Two people were detained and interviewed, but later released pending further investigation. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 24, 2019 02:59 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 01:36 PM

