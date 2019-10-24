1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning

At around 6:13 a.m. officers were called to the area near Central and San Mateo in response to a shooting. When police arrived on scene, a man was lying in the road in front of a business with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Later that morning, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Alcazar Street SE, near Zuni and Louisiana, at around 8:42 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Once police arrived, they found that the shooting victim had already been taken to the hospital.