1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in southeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 27, 2021 04:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on the 5700 block of Eastern Avenue southeast.

Officers located one deceased individual at the scene. A second individual was transported to UNM Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A third individual also showed up to the hospital on their own accord. 

APD has initiated a homicide callout.

This is a developing story. 


