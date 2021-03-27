1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in southeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on the 5700 block of Eastern Avenue southeast.
Officers located one deceased individual at the scene. A second individual was transported to UNM Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
A third individual also showed up to the hospital on their own accord.
APD has initiated a homicide callout.
This is a developing story.
