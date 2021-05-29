1 dead, 2 wounded after overnight shooting in Albuquerque | KOB 4

1 dead, 2 wounded after overnight shooting in Albuquerque

1 dead, 2 wounded after overnight shooting in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 29, 2021 10:18 AM
Created: May 29, 2021 10:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD responded to an overnight shooting on the 200 block of 63rd Street northwest between Central Avenue and Avalon Road.

Officers arrived shortly after 2 a.m. where they discovered one deceased subject. Two others were transported to the hospital. 

One victim is listed in critical condition and the other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

1 dead, 2 wounded after overnight shooting in Albuquerque
1 dead, 2 wounded after overnight shooting in Albuquerque
Albuquerque man who shot suspected intruder arrested
Albuquerque man who shot suspected intruder arrested
Forecasters cite risks from New Mexico storms in coming days
Forecasters cite risks from New Mexico storms in coming days
Navajo man to appear on American Ninja Warrior
Navajo man to appear on American Ninja Warrior
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely