1 dead, 2 wounded after overnight shooting in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 29, 2021 10:18 AM
Created: May 29, 2021 10:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD responded to an overnight shooting on the 200 block of 63rd Street northwest between Central Avenue and Avalon Road.
Officers arrived shortly after 2 a.m. where they discovered one deceased subject. Two others were transported to the hospital.
One victim is listed in critical condition and the other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released any information about a suspect.
