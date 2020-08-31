1 dead after a big rig rolls over along I-40 in Albuquerque

The Associated Press
Created: August 31, 2020 06:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person is dead after a rollover crash involving a big rig along Interstate 40 in Albuquerque.
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officials say the crash occurred late Saturday night four miles west of the Route 66 Casino.
Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person who died or provide more information about the fatal crash.
***TRAFFIC ALERT***
Eastbound I-40 4 miles West of the 66 Casino is closed due to a rollover fatal crash involving a semi. pic.twitter.com/m63mWX9Fpi
