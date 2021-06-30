1 dead after car swept off flooded road in Carlsbad

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At least one person is dead after their car was swept off a closed, flooded road in Carlsbad Tuesday night.
State police said someone drove their vehicle into floodwaters and the vehicle flipped over.
At the time, deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff's Office said it was too dangerous for a recovery effort. Authorities were waiting for the water to recede.
The tragedy comes after a day of storms in the southeast part of the state. Roads, including the one where the vehicle flipped over, were closed most of the day.
With the possibility of more rain Wednesday, Eddy County leaders are asking people to be careful.
"Again, we want to remind citizens to stay away from running water, even if it looks safe," said Jeri Strong, the public information officer for Eddy County. "We want them to stay away from running water, low areas and flooded areas."
The neighborhood east of the reservoir was cleared out because of concerns of rising water.
Officials opened Joe Stanley Smith Elementary School for evacuees, but emergency managers said most people decided to stay with family and friends instead.
The Red Cross is also helping a small number of people who needed assistance.
