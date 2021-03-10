1 injured after shooting at Coronado mall

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 10, 2021 08:10 PM
Created: March 10, 2021 07:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the north parking lot of Coronado mall Wednesday.
According to APD, one person was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
A shooting also took place near Coronado mall over the weekend. One person died as a result of that incident.
This is a developing story.
