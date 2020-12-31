1 injured in gas leak explosion at Albuquerque house | KOB 4
1 injured in gas leak explosion at Albuquerque house

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 31, 2020 04:21 PM
Created: December 31, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was taken to the hospital following an explosion at a house in Albuquerque.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, a homeowner reported the smell of gas to the gas company. 

Upon inspecting the house, an explosion occurred, blowing off the home's garage door.

Along with the house, a car also suffered damages. 

The person who was taken to the hospital reportedly suffered minor burns. 


