1 injured in gas leak explosion at Albuquerque house

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 31, 2020 04:21 PM
Created: December 31, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was taken to the hospital following an explosion at a house in Albuquerque.
According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, a homeowner reported the smell of gas to the gas company.
Upon inspecting the house, an explosion occurred, blowing off the home's garage door.
Along with the house, a car also suffered damages.
The person who was taken to the hospital reportedly suffered minor burns.
