1 killed, 1 firefighter injured in NE Albuquerque house fire

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 27, 2020 08:42 AM
Created: March 27, 2020 06:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a deadly house fire in northeast Albuquerque early Friday morning.
The fire began on Glen Oak NE in the Tanoan East neighborhood, near Academy and Lowell. When rescue arrived, they reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the residence.
Officials say one victim was pulled from the fire and a firefighter has minor injuries after falling through the second floor of the home. The firefighter was transported to the hospital.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company