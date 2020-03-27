1 killed, 1 firefighter injured in NE Albuquerque house fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 firefighter injured in NE Albuquerque house fire

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 27, 2020 08:42 AM
Created: March 27, 2020 06:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a deadly house fire in northeast Albuquerque early Friday morning. 

The fire began on Glen Oak NE in the Tanoan East neighborhood, near Academy and Lowell. When rescue arrived, they reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the residence. 

Advertisement

Officials say one victim was pulled from the fire and a firefighter has minor injuries after falling through the second floor of the home. The firefighter was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Health research center predicts hundreds will die from COVID-19 in NM by August
Health research center predicts hundreds will die from COVID-19 in NM by August
President of Albuquerque Tea Party files lawsuit, claims governor's orders are a violation of civil rights
President of Albuquerque Tea Party files lawsuit, claims governor's orders are a violation of civil rights
2 buildings at Sandia National Labs evacuated after worker tests positive for COVID-19
2 buildings at Sandia National Labs evacuated after worker tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Taos couple recovers from COVID-19
Taos couple recovers from COVID-19
Advertisement


2 buildings at Sandia National Labs evacuated after worker tests positive for COVID-19
2 buildings at Sandia National Labs evacuated after worker tests positive for COVID-19
1 killed, 1 firefighter injured in NE Albuquerque house fire
1 killed, 1 firefighter injured in NE Albuquerque house fire
Health research center predicts hundreds will die from COVID-19 in NM by August
Health research center predicts hundreds will die from COVID-19 in NM by August
Army Corps of Engineers survey sites in NM for potential medical facility
Army Corps of Engineers survey sites in NM for potential medical facility
All MVD offices ordered to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
All MVD offices ordered to close amid COVID-19 outbreak