1 killed, 2 injured in pedestrian crash near Central and 98th

Kai Porter
Created: November 10, 2019 10:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash near Central and 98th that occurred Saturday night.
A witness told police they saw a woman driving a car who pulled over because one of her passengers was going to be sick. The sick passenger got out of the car and so did the other male passenger to check on him.
The female driver stepped out of the vehicle when an altercation between the two men broke out.
According to police, a silver Dodge 1500 was traveling westbound when it struck the three subjects.
The two male subjects were transported to UNMH to be treated for injuries and the female subject died on scene.
The driver of the Dodge was screened by DWI officers and arrested.
Police have no released the identities of the victims of the driver they arrested.
