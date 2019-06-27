1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting | KOB 4
Marian Camacho
June 27, 2019 11:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting in Albuquerque's South Valley that left one person dead.

It happened in the area of Rio Bravo and 2nd Street on Thursday.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital. A third victim was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 505-975-9598.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Marian Camacho


Updated: June 27, 2019 11:07 AM
Created: June 27, 2019 10:05 AM

