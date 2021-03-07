1 man dead after shooting near Coronado Mall

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday afternoon.
At around 2:15 p.m., APD said they received a call of shots fired in the east parking lot of Coronado Mall near Louisiana Boulevard.
When officers arrived they discovered an injured man. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Southbound Louisiana south of Menaul is currently closed while homicide detectives investigate.
This is a developing story.
