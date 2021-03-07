1 man dead after shooting near Coronado Mall | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

1 man dead after shooting near Coronado Mall

1 man dead after shooting near Coronado Mall

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 07, 2021 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

At around 2:15 p.m., APD said they received a call of shots fired in the east parking lot of Coronado Mall near Louisiana Boulevard.

When officers arrived they discovered an injured man. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Southbound Louisiana south of Menaul is currently closed while homicide detectives investigate. 

This is a developing story. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

4 arrested before trial of New Mexico prison gang member
4 arrested before trial of New Mexico prison gang member
VCSO investigates the homicide of an 11-year-old boy
VCSO investigates the homicide of an 11-year-old boy
Fans flock to metro area high school football game
Fans flock to metro area high school football game
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 288 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 288 additional COVID-19 cases
Española family loses home in fire
Española family loses home in fire