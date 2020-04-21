1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 124 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 1,321 cases of COVID-19 with 45 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include 523 cases in New Mexico:
As of Monday, there have been 4,579 people who have tested negative for COVID-19.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
