1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 21, 2020 11:08 AM
Created: April 21, 2020 10:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 124 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 1,321 cases of COVID-19 with 45 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include 523 cases in New Mexico: 

  • Navajo County, AZ: 332
  • Apache County, AZ: 233
  • Coconino County, AZ: 217
  • McKinley County, NM: 306
  • San Juan County, NM: 177
  • Cibola County, NM: 14
  • San Juan County, UT: 16
  • Socorro County, NM: 13
  • Sandoval County, NM: 13 

As of Monday, there have been 4,579 people who have tested negative for COVID-19. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

