1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 354

The 354 confirmed cases include 71 cases in New Mexico:

Navajo County, AZ: 149

Apache County, AZ: 33

Coconino County, AZ: 94

McKinley County, NM: 17

San Juan County, NM: 45

Cibola County, NM: 7

San Juan County, UT: 7

Socorro County, NM: 2

"Projections indicate that we have not reached the peak of the spread of COVID-19, so please take every precaution and stay home as much as possible," President Nez said.

The Navajo Police Department has started issuing citations and fines to individuals who violated curfew hours or the stay-at-home order. The daily curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m.- 5 a.m.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.