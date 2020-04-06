1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 354

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 06, 2020 07:07 AM
Created: April 06, 2020 06:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced one new death and 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 354.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths on the Navajo Nation is 14.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is urging the public to wear protective masks, including homemade masks, and protective gloves to help prevent the spread of the virus.
As of Thursday, there were a total of 1,796 negative test results.
The 354 confirmed cases include 71 cases in New Mexico:
"Projections indicate that we have not reached the peak of the spread of COVID-19, so please take every precaution and stay home as much as possible," President Nez said.
The Navajo Police Department has started issuing citations and fines to individuals who violated curfew hours or the stay-at-home order. The daily curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m.- 5 a.m.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
