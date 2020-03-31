1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 315 | KOB 4
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 315

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 31, 2020 04:43 PM
Created: March 31, 2020 09:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state Health Department announced Tuesday the fifth death in New Mexico from COVID-19.

The state said the Bernalillo County man who died was in his 40s. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his home, and later tested positive for the disease. 

In addition to the death, the state announced 35 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 315.

The latest cases include: 

  • 12 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here

The Health Department reported 24 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and 26 people had recovered from the disease. 

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


