1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 315

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

The Health Department reported 24 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and 26 people had recovered from the disease.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

