1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 363

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 01, 2020 05:04 PM
Created: April 01, 2020 07:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state Health Department announced Wednesday the sixth death in New Mexico from COVID-19.

The state said the woman who died was in her 90s, and lived in Sandoval County. She was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to the state. 

Advertisement

In addition to the death, the state announced 48 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 363.

The latest cases include: 

  • 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here

The Health Department reported 31 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and 26 people had recovered from the disease. 

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


