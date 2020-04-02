1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403

Joshua Panas
April 02, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state Health Department announced another COVID-19-related death in New Mexico.
The person who died, a female from Bernalillo County, was in her 70s, according to the state. The state reports she was in the hospital and had multiple underlying medical conditions. A total of seven people have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico.
In addition to the death, the state reported 40 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 403.
The latest cases include:
The Health Department reported 34 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. KOB 4 was told 19 individuals are on ventilators.
The state reports 31 people have recovered from the disease.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
