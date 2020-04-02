1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

The Health Department reported 34 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. KOB 4 was told 19 individuals are on ventilators.

The state reports 31 people have recovered from the disease.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here.