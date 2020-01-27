1 person killed in South Valley shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

1 person killed in South Valley shooting

1 person killed in South Valley shooting

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 26, 2020 11:36 PM
Created: January 26, 2020 11:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A person died after being shot in the South Valley Sunday night.

According to Albuquerque police, they found a male with a gunshot wound when they responded to an apartment complex in the area of Bridge and 86th Street.

Advertisement

No information about potential suspects has been released.

This was the second homicide in Albuquerque on Sunday. A male was killed downtown early Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
1 person killed in South Valley shooting
1 person killed in South Valley shooting
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in copter crash, 7 others dead
In this June 14, 2009, photo, Los Angles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant celebrates with his daughter Gianna, following the Lakers 99-86 defeat of the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Amway Arena in Orlando. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Woman killed in NE Albuquerque
Woman killed in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement


1 person killed in South Valley shooting
1 person killed in South Valley shooting
New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Western New Mexico county developing DWI drug court
Western New Mexico county developing DWI drug court
Former UNM players defend Bradbury amid accusations
Former UNM players defend Bradbury amid accusations