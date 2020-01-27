1 person killed in South Valley shooting

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A person died after being shot in the South Valley Sunday night.
According to Albuquerque police, they found a male with a gunshot wound when they responded to an apartment complex in the area of Bridge and 86th Street.
No information about potential suspects has been released.
This was the second homicide in Albuquerque on Sunday. A male was killed downtown early Sunday morning.
