1 rescued, another believed dead after being swept away in Albuquerque arroyo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 31, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: July 31, 2020 07:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was rescued from the arroyo near Girard and Candelaria Friday evening.
A picture sent into KOB 4 shows Good Samaritans helping the man stay above water.
After the man was pulled to safety, he alerted emergency crews that another person was still in the water.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department launched a recovery mission in the area of 2nd Street and Roy-- at the Diversion Collection Point. The individual is presumed dead.
Heavy rain started falling across Albuquerque around 6:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect in Albuquerque, but the alert has expired.
