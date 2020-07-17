1 year later: Family still seeking justice for 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash | KOB 4
1 year later: Family still seeking justice for 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

Brittany Costello
Updated: July 17, 2020 06:32 PM
Created: July 17, 2020 05:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A year after 15-year-old Manny Tapia was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the intersection of Coors and Ellison, no one has been charged in connection to the death.

“He’s a child. It’s everyone’s responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Dionne Harding, Manny's mother. “The city and the state together have let my son down.”

Harding is suing the City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Police Department because an officer was pursuing the driver of the pickup that hit Tapia. 

In 2019 police identified the vehicle involved in the crash-- a blue GMC Sierra pickup. Juan Carlos Ramirez was arrested due to his connection to the truck, which was never recovered. However, no one was charged with Manny's death.

“How do you kill someone’s child in the street, with witnesses and not even a citation or reprimand,” said Harding.  “The words ‘it’s under investigation’ or ‘we are investigating’ or ‘the office is investigating’ are basically worthless, they’re worthless. They’re just to appease you and move on to the next.”

Harding is using her pain and grief as motivation. 

"What I am going to focus on is the Bridge to Heaven project," she said. 

The project aims to get a pedestrian bridge put in at that intersection where her son was killed. 


