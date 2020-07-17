1 year later: Family still seeking justice for 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

“How do you kill someone’s child in the street, with witnesses and not even a citation or reprimand,” said Harding. “The words ‘it’s under investigation’ or ‘we are investigating’ or ‘the office is investigating’ are basically worthless, they’re worthless. They’re just to appease you and move on to the next.”

Harding is using her pain and grief as motivation.

"What I am going to focus on is the Bridge to Heaven project," she said.

The project aims to get a pedestrian bridge put in at that intersection where her son was killed.