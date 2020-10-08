RRPS: 10 elementary students under quarantine after school employee tests positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
RIO RANCHO N.M. — 10 students and 3 employees at Sandia Vista Elementary School are under quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Rio Rancho Public School's website.
The COVID-19 positive case was confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
It appears the employee was with the Students Achieving for Excellence (SAFE) Program Class. The classroom, cafeteria, a portion of a hallway and a portion of the front office were all closed in order to be sanitized.
Just about two weeks ago, a fourth grader at Sandia Vista Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 – the first student to test positive within RRPS.
