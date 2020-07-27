10-story luxury condo building in the works for ABQ Uptown area

Goodman hopes to get construction going in 2021. He anticipates the project being completed in 2022.

Each condo will cost about $1 million.

"Most of the people that are looking at living here that are on our waitlist are people that currently have a larger home in northeast heights, their kids have gone off to college or moved," Goodman said. "They don't need such a large home. They don't want all the upkeep, but they want the same level of luxury."

Located next to Dillard's, and across from the movie theater, Goodman said people will be able to work and play in the area.

"So the restaurants are happy, the theater is happy, everyone who can benefit from people living on site has expressed interest," Goodman said.