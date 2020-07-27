10-story luxury condo building in the works for ABQ Uptown area | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

10-story luxury condo building in the works for ABQ Uptown area

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 27, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: July 27, 2020 04:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A developer wants to build a 10-story luxury condo building in Albuquerque's Uptown neighborhood.

Scott Goodman, vice president of Goodman Realty, said about 45 people have already signed up to move into the condos.

Advertisement

"You have unobscured access to the Sandias," he said. "You'll have a beautiful two acre park with a water feature."

Goodman Reality is still looking for a contractor but thinks the project will cost about $25 million.

Goodman hopes to get construction going in 2021. He anticipates the project being completed in 2022. 

Each condo will cost about $1 million.

"Most of the people that are looking at living here that are on our waitlist are people that currently have a larger home in northeast heights, their kids have gone off to college or moved," Goodman said. "They don't need such a large home. They don't want all the upkeep, but they want the same level of luxury."

Located next to Dillard's, and across from the movie theater, Goodman said people will be able to work and play in the area.

"So the restaurants are happy, the theater is happy, everyone who can benefit from people living on site has expressed interest," Goodman said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague
New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 467 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 467 additional COVID-19 cases
Video: Inmates riot at San Juan County jail
Video: Inmates riot at San Juan County jail
Front loader brought in to rescue 2 people trapped by flood waters
Front loader brought in to rescue 2 people trapped by flood waters
APS forced to operate with less money
APS forced to operate with less money
Advertisement


Wells Park business owners concerned about homeless camps in the area
Wells Park business owners concerned about homeless camps in the area
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 467 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 467 additional COVID-19 cases
Front loader brought in to rescue 2 people trapped by flood waters
Front loader brought in to rescue 2 people trapped by flood waters
Flash flooding causes damage in T or C
Flash flooding causes damage in T or C
Flooding leaves behind mess in SW Albuquerque neighborhood
Flooding leaves behind mess in SW Albuquerque neighborhood