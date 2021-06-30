The Weekly Case: 10-year-old Albuquerque boy starts his own newspaper

So how’d he come up with The Weekly Case?

“I just thought of detective cases and thought I can't do this daily. So yeah!”

Xion’s mom Woz Flint said he is always doing different projects all the time.

“I was like okay, this is what we're gonna do today," she said. "So I was like, we're just rolling with it.”



“I thought this is gonna be just a one issue gag and then that would be it,” Xion said.



Months later, a visit from Xion is the best part of his neighborhood's week.



“He's super outgoing and extroverted,” said Xion’s dad Russ Flint. “I don't know where he gets it from…. he loves to draw, loves to read and write, so it was just kind of a natural fit to do a newspaper with illustrations.”



Some issues focus on crime, and most of the issues even include weather reports. After a tough 2020, there’s also an article looking into the new year.



“As parents, we have a vision and a direction, but I have to like step back and just let him do what he wants to do,” Woz said.

Each issue has an ad, an advice column and even a fun fact.



“Everything he does just takes off, and it's really amazing to see the community rally around him, make these things happen,” Russ said.

At the end of third grade, Xion was supposed to organize a talent show but the pandemic canceled those plans.



“It was just one of those ideas again where it was like well, we can do this, we'll just do this in the backyard,” Woz said. “I thought maybe 20 people tops, like performers and guests.”

The small event turned into a huge talent show with a sound system, cooking segment and prizes donated by local businesses.

“It's just so amazing seeing these people come out to support me,” Xion said.



The Weekly Case is now at 24 issues.



Readership has grown from dozens to about a hundred, including online subscribers.



“He inspires me all the time and we're so proud of him,” Woz said.



Xion plans to keep publishing until he reaches at least 50 issues or the end of the year.



“I don't expect this idea to end or die out anytime soon,” Xion said.

Another issue is coming out Friday. If you’d like to get on the mailing list, email Xion at xion.flint@gmail.com