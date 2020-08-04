106-year-old woman who survived Spanish flu pandemic gets socially distant birthday party

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico woman who recently celebrated her 106th birthday has seen her fair share of hard times.
Lubby Grenko has survived not one, but two global pandemics.
“She did beat the Spanish Flu back in 1918,” said Misty Tolson, Lubby’s granddaughter. “Her mother passed away then and her baby sister did, leaving my great-grandfather with a six-year-old, a four-year-old, and a two-year-old.”
As chances would have it, Lubby caught COVID-19 earlier this year.
“It was pretty much like, chances are slim at 106 that she was going to beat this, but people that know her said 'It was silly to think she wouldn't,” Tolson said.
Since Lubby has beat the odds more than once, a socially distanced birthday party was in order.
“She just has an amazingly fun attitude,” Tolson said.
