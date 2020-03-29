115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation | KOB 4
Advertisement

115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation

115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 29, 2020 11:19 AM
Created: March 29, 2020 11:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced Saturday that the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 has reached 115 for the Navajo Nation.

The latest confirmed cases are in the following counties:

Advertisement
  • Navajo County, AZ: 57
  • Apache County, AZ: 18
  • Coconino County, AZ: 19
  • McKinley County, NM: 6
  • San Juan County, NM: 12
  • Cibola County, NM: 1
  • San Juan County, UT: 2

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is expected to announce a curfew from 8 p.m. - 5 p.m. during a press conference Sunday. It will go into effect on Monday.

The stay-at-home order that President Nez announced last week will remain in effect.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 new death, 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 208
1 new death, 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 208
Deputies: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
Deputies: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
New Mexico governor: More social distancing must be done
New Mexico governor: More social distancing must be done
Workforce Solutions to expand unemployment benefits to an additional 62,000 New Mexicans
Workforce Solutions to expand unemployment benefits to an additional 62,000 New Mexicans
Stimulus bill to provide relief for New Mexico's brewery industry
Stimulus bill to provide relief for New Mexico's brewery industry
Advertisement


115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation
115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation
Workforce Solutions to expand unemployment benefits to an additional 62,000 New Mexicans
Workforce Solutions to expand unemployment benefits to an additional 62,000 New Mexicans
Stimulus bill to provide relief for New Mexico's brewery industry
Stimulus bill to provide relief for New Mexico's brewery industry
1 new death, 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 208
1 new death, 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 208
Coronavirus delays census operations nationwide, how census advocates are adjusting
Coronavirus delays census operations nationwide, how census advocates are adjusting