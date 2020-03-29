115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced Saturday that the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 has reached 115 for the Navajo Nation.
The latest confirmed cases are in the following counties:
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is expected to announce a curfew from 8 p.m. - 5 p.m. during a press conference Sunday. It will go into effect on Monday.
The stay-at-home order that President Nez announced last week will remain in effect.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
