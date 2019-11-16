12-year-old girl battles rare blood disease

“I never saw this coming. It's devastating. Not only are you worrying about your child and whether she lives another day but you have so many things to worry about, everything turns upside down,” said Rachel Reynolds, Samantha’s mom.

The survival rate for HLH is 55%.

“I'm just like ‘Please lord, I'm praying every day, please don't bring this back. Don't let this be the time,’ I always worry. I live a life of worry. I don't feel like I have control or feel like I can plan,” Reynolds said.

Samantha has been fighting her disease with chemotherapy and steroids.

“One time I asked her ‘Sam—we were sitting in chemotherapy—and I said Sammy, how are you so strong?” And she said ‘Mom, if I wasn't strong you would fall apart,” Reynolds said.

Samantha said she gets her strength from her mother.

“A lot of the time I would be like ‘I'm not strong enough, I can't be poked so many times anymore, I can't do it.’ She was like ‘You're strong, you're strong, you've been through this already. You can do it,” Samantha said.

Samantha and her family are raising funds to get her a bone marrow transplant. To donate to Samantha’s GoFundMe, click here.