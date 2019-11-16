12-year-old girl battles rare blood disease | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

12-year-old girl battles rare blood disease

Grace Reader
Created: November 16, 2019 09:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Samantha Reynolds is about as goofy as 12-year-olds get.

While many girls her age are worried about things like clothes or what Tick Tock video to post next, Samantha has to deal with a lot more.

Advertisement

“They just kept poking me and taking blood, looking at everything,” Samantha said.

Five months ago, Samantha and her family discovered she had a rare blood disease called Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

“I never saw this coming. It's devastating. Not only are you worrying about your child and whether she lives another day but you have so many things to worry about, everything turns upside down,” said Rachel Reynolds, Samantha’s mom.

The survival rate for HLH is 55%.

“I'm just like ‘Please lord, I'm praying every day, please don't bring this back. Don't let this be the time,’ I always worry. I live a life of worry. I don't feel like I have control or feel like I can plan,” Reynolds said.

Samantha has been fighting her disease with chemotherapy and steroids.

“One time I asked her ‘Sam—we were sitting in chemotherapy—and I said Sammy, how are you so strong?” And she said ‘Mom, if I wasn't strong you would fall apart,” Reynolds said.

Samantha said she gets her strength from her mother.

“A lot of the time I would be like ‘I'm not strong enough, I can't be poked so many times anymore, I can't do it.’ She was like ‘You're strong, you're strong, you've been through this already. You can do it,” Samantha said.

Samantha and her family are raising funds to get her a bone marrow transplant. To donate to Samantha’s GoFundMe, click here. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque family mourns woman who was killed by suspected drunk driver
Albuquerque family mourns woman who was killed by suspected drunk driver
District: ‘Mistake’ to ask student to remove flag from car
District: ‘Mistake’ to ask student to remove flag from car
Police investigate death of female on Albuquerque's West Side
Police investigate death of female on Albuquerque's West Side
Family claims teacher's aide left bruises on boy with special needs
Family claims teacher's aide left bruises on boy with special needs
Community raises funds to help homeless Roswell man pay medical bills
Community raises funds to help homeless Roswell man pay medical bills
Advertisement


City officials to ask state lawmakers for helping fighting crime, homelessness
City officials to ask state lawmakers for helping fighting crime, homelessness
Making sense of the census: What questions will be asked on the 2020 census?
Making sense of the census: What questions will be asked on the 2020 census?
12-year-old girl battles rare blood disease
12-year-old girl battles rare blood disease
Letter carriers partner with local food bank to host food drive
Letter carriers partner with local food bank to host food drive
Family claims teacher's aide left bruises on boy with special needs
Family claims teacher's aide left bruises on boy with special needs