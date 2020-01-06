12-year-old shoots brother in Valencia County | KOB 4
Advertisement

12-year-old shoots brother in Valencia County

12-year-old shoots brother in Valencia County

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 06, 2020 02:41 PM
Created: January 06, 2020 02:37 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M.- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Rio Communities that left a 20-year-old with wounds to arms and hand.

An official with the Valencia County  Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old shot his brother with an "apparent" shotgun Monday morning.

Advertisement

The victim was airlifted to UNM Hospital. He is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The 12-year-old was detained. 

Detectives have not said whether the shooting was intentional or an accident. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Shooting range owner joins US Senate race in New Mexico
Shooting range owner joins US Senate race in New Mexico
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming
Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming
Caught on camera: Brawl erupts on ART bus
Caught on camera: Brawl erupts on ART bus
New Mexico Supreme Court could make changes to pretrial detention rules
New Mexico Supreme Court could make changes to pretrial detention rules
Advertisement


Police activity blocks Central, San Pedro in Albuquerque
Police activity blocks Central, San Pedro in Albuquerque
Gov. Lujan Grisham releases latest budget proposal
Gov. Lujan Grisham releases latest budget proposal
12-year-old shoots brother in Valencia County
12-year-old shoots brother in Valencia County
New Mexico Supreme Court could make changes to pretrial detention rules
New Mexico Supreme Court could make changes to pretrial detention rules
Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming
Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming