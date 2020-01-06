12-year-old shoots brother in Valencia County

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 06, 2020 02:41 PM
Created: January 06, 2020 02:37 PM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M.- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Rio Communities that left a 20-year-old with wounds to arms and hand.
An official with the Valencia County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old shot his brother with an "apparent" shotgun Monday morning.
The victim was airlifted to UNM Hospital. He is expected to survive, according to authorities.
The 12-year-old was detained.
Detectives have not said whether the shooting was intentional or an accident.
