12th and Menaul intersection closed until January

Howard said construction projects like these are not a new thing for her to face.

“When they did construction on 12th Street a few years ago it really wasn't that big of a deal for us so hoping everything will be fine this time around again too,” she said.

Some residents told KOB 4 that getting in and out of their neighborhoods have been a complete nightmare, but Howard is chalking up the construction to growing pains.

“We're launching some new restaurant and retail construction ourselves on 12th and Menaul as well so when that's done in 2021 it's just going to make for a better driving experience for everybody,” she said.