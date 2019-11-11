12th and Menaul intersection closed until January

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The intersection at 12th and Menaul will be completely closed down until January to make way for a new roundabout.
Construction workers started turning drivers away as crews ripped up the road to do utility work.
Nearby businesses said they have been bracing for the impact of the construction.
“Road construction is always challenging but we're excited about the improvements that it’s going to bring to the community and hopefully people can navigate their way through the orange barrels,” said Emily Howard with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Howard said construction projects like these are not a new thing for her to face.
“When they did construction on 12th Street a few years ago it really wasn't that big of a deal for us so hoping everything will be fine this time around again too,” she said.
Some residents told KOB 4 that getting in and out of their neighborhoods have been a complete nightmare, but Howard is chalking up the construction to growing pains.
“We're launching some new restaurant and retail construction ourselves on 12th and Menaul as well so when that's done in 2021 it's just going to make for a better driving experience for everybody,” she said.
