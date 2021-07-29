12 APS employees placed on paid leave pending Rep. Williams Stapleton corruption investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 12 employees of Albuquerque Public Schools have been placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation into state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, who is suspected of pocketing public money through her work at APS.

Luis Robles, the outside counsel for APS, said investigators are actively looking into the role that other APS employees may have played in assisting Rep. Williams Stapleton and her alleged misconduct while working at APS.