13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112 | KOB 4
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 25, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: March 25, 2020 06:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced 13 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 112.

The latest confirmed cases include:

Bernalillo County

  • A male in his 20s
  • A female in her 40s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A female in her 70s
  • A female in her 80s

Eddy County

  • A male in his 70s – deceased. As previously reported Wednesday by the Department of Health, this individual died Sunday, March 22. The state laboratory confirmed a positive COVID-19 test late Tuesday, March 24, after receiving it the same day.

Rio Arriba County

  • A male in his 60s
  • A female in her 70s

Sandoval County

  • A female in her 30s

San Juan County

  • A male in his 30s

Santa Fe County

  • A female in her 40s
  • A female in her 50s
  • A male in his 70s

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

This article previously said there were 113 cases in New Mexico. However, the state clarified that a "previously reported positive case in Chaves County was determined to be a clerical error; the patient has been informed, and the state count has been amended to reflect that fact.


