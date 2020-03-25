13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 25, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: March 25, 2020 06:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced 13 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 112.
The latest confirmed cases include:
Bernalillo County
Eddy County
Rio Arriba County
Sandoval County
San Juan County
Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
This article previously said there were 113 cases in New Mexico. However, the state clarified that a "previously reported positive case in Chaves County was determined to be a clerical error; the patient has been informed, and the state count has been amended to reflect that fact.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company