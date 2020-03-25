13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112

A male in his 70s – deceased. As previously reported Wednesday by the Department of Health, this individual died Sunday, March 22. The state laboratory confirmed a positive COVID-19 test late Tuesday, March 24, after receiving it the same day.

Rio Arriba County

A male in his 60s

A female in her 70s

Sandoval County

A female in her 30s

San Juan County

A male in his 30s

Santa Fe County

A female in her 40s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 70s

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

This article previously said there were 113 cases in New Mexico. However, the state clarified that a "previously reported positive case in Chaves County was determined to be a clerical error; the patient has been informed, and the state count has been amended to reflect that fact.