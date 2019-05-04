13-year-old cancer survivor inspires others at head-shaving fundraiser

"Even on the roughest days, she knew there was light at the end of the tunnel and would come through it," McKeon said.

It was also a year ago when Dr. Mayfield decided to have her head shaved at a St. Baldrick's event to raise money for pediatric cancer research. She told Ashley that she would like Ashley to be the one to shave her head.

"It's hair. It'll grow back," Dr. Mayfield said. "I want them to know we support them and we want to understand even just a little part of what they're going through."

On Saturday, the time had come. The 17th annual Albuquerque St. Baldrick's event was being held at the UNM Children's Hospital.

"Today we are here to celebrate a milestone with her," McKeon said. "She has the opportunity to shave the head of her primary oncologist who's been taking such great care of her for the past year."

Then came the bad news – there was a scheduling mix-up and the barbers couldn't make it to the event. They began calling hair studios, and finally Jordan Smith from Alchemy Hair Studio showed up to save the day.

Finally, Ashley shaved Dr. Mayfield's head.

That wasn't the only good news, either.

"We got results that the cancer is treated," McKeon said. "She still has to do some maintenance to keep it from coming back, but that was just yesterday. So it's amazing."

"All of us have learned a lot from her and her experience," Dr. Mayfield said.

"I want to be a pediatric oncology nurse," Ashley said. She hopes to share that experience and change the lives of other children, too.

This year's St. Baldrick's event raised about $14,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Ashley also has a GoFundMe that can be found by clicking here.