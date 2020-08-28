14-day quarantine still in effect for out-of-state travelers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

14-day quarantine still in effect for out-of-state travelers

Kai Porter
Updated: August 28, 2020 06:48 PM
Created: August 28, 2020 05:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People arriving into New Mexico are still required to quarantine for 14 days.

Travelers arriving at the Sunport are greeted by signs that alert them to the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule.

Advertisement

However, during the governor's briefing on Thursday, she said it may be time for a change.

"We are looking at that. There are several states that have relaxed their own quarantine orders very successfully," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "New York is a good example”

The CDC dropped its 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers, which the state will take into consideration when evaluating any potential changes.

“I’m hoping even by next week, at the next press conference, we have more optimism and productive changes to share with you," the governor said. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
Decision 2020: Getting to know the personal side of Mark Ronchetti
Decision 2020: Getting to know the personal side of Mark Ronchetti
UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott
UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott
Man sentenced for threatening New Mexico governor
Man sentenced for threatening New Mexico governor
Advertisement


14-day quarantine still in effect for out-of-state travelers
14-day quarantine still in effect for out-of-state travelers
Money offered to Albuquerque for Operation Legend in limbo
Money offered to Albuquerque for Operation Legend in limbo
Secretary of State accepting absentee ballot applications for Nov. 3 election
Secretary of State accepting absentee ballot applications for Nov. 3 election
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott
UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott