14-day quarantine still in effect for out-of-state travelers

Kai Porter
Updated: August 28, 2020 06:48 PM
Created: August 28, 2020 05:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People arriving into New Mexico are still required to quarantine for 14 days.
Travelers arriving at the Sunport are greeted by signs that alert them to the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule.
However, during the governor's briefing on Thursday, she said it may be time for a change.
"We are looking at that. There are several states that have relaxed their own quarantine orders very successfully," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "New York is a good example”
The CDC dropped its 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers, which the state will take into consideration when evaluating any potential changes.
“I’m hoping even by next week, at the next press conference, we have more optimism and productive changes to share with you," the governor said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company