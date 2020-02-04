14-year-old accused murderer could be charged as an adult

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 04, 2020 05:57 PM
Created: February 04, 2020 05:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prosecutors want to charge a 14-year-old as an adult for killing a man.
Jevyn Steadman is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Howard in January at an apartment complex on San Pedro and Kathryn.
Jevyn maintained his innocence in court Tuesday. At times, he appeared to not be taking the proceeding seriously, shaking his head and smirking.
Jevyn's attorney asked for his client to be released. However, the boy's father told the judge Jevyn should remain locked up, which he said he's asked for previously.
"They kept throwing him out. And now here we are where we now," Craig Steadman said. "There has to be a point where it stops. If my son has to be the reason why to help another kid, so be it. This needs to stop.”
The judge ultimately ruled to keep Jevyn locked up for the time being.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company