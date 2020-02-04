14-year-old accused murderer could be charged as an adult | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

14-year-old accused murderer could be charged as an adult

14-year-old accused murderer could be charged as an adult

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 04, 2020 05:57 PM
Created: February 04, 2020 05:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prosecutors want to charge a 14-year-old as an adult for killing a man.

Jevyn Steadman is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Howard in January at an apartment complex on San Pedro and Kathryn.

Advertisement

Jevyn maintained his innocence in court Tuesday. At times, he appeared to not be taking the proceeding seriously, shaking his head and smirking.

Jevyn's attorney asked for his client to be released. However, the boy's father told the judge Jevyn should remain locked up, which he said he's asked for previously.

"They kept throwing him out. And now here we are where we now," Craig Steadman said. "There has to be a point where it stops. If my son has to be the reason why to help another kid, so be it. This needs to stop.”

The judge ultimately ruled to keep Jevyn locked up for the time being. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Drivers can face fines for not scraping ice from windshields
Drivers can face fines for not scraping ice from windshields
Police investigate weekend shooting at The Salt Yard West
Police investigate weekend shooting at The Salt Yard West
APS East Mountain Schools dismissed early due to winter weather
APS East Mountain Schools dismissed early due to winter weather
Albuquerque road crews gear up for huge snow storm
Albuquerque road crews gear up for huge snow storm
NM priest accused of rape found not guilty
NM priest accused of rape found not guilty
Advertisement


14-year-old accused murderer could be charged as an adult
14-year-old accused murderer could be charged as an adult
Latest storm brings snow to New Mexico
Latest storm brings snow to New Mexico
House bill aims to remove statute of limitations for some childhood sexual abuse cases
House bill aims to remove statute of limitations for some childhood sexual abuse cases
Lawmakers to look at funding first phase of new Albuquerque sports stadium
Lawmakers to look at funding first phase of new Albuquerque sports stadium
Lawmaker wants presidential primaries to be held in New Mexico first— not Iowa
Lawmaker wants presidential primaries to be held in New Mexico first— not Iowa