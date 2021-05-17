14-year-old accused of kidnapping woman, slashing her throat

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 17, 2021 02:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 14-year-old was arrested for attacking a woman in Albuquerque.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office arrested Jovanny Rios at Ernie Pyle Middle School on the charges of kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence.
Investigators believe he attacked a woman in her 20s at a park. BCSO said the two were inside a car together when he slashed the woman's throat with a razor blade and choked her.
Investigators say Rios eventually got out of the vehicle and ran off after another vehicle showed up in the area.
The woman drove herself to UNM Hospital, where she was taken into surgery, according to BCSO.
BCSO said Rios confessed to the crime.
