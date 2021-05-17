14-year-old accused of kidnapping woman, slashing her throat | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

14-year-old accused of kidnapping woman, slashing her throat

14-year-old accused of kidnapping woman, slashing her throat

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 17, 2021 02:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 14-year-old was arrested for attacking a woman in Albuquerque. 

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office arrested Jovanny Rios at Ernie Pyle Middle School on the charges of kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators believe he attacked a woman in her 20s at a park. BCSO said the two were inside a car together when he slashed the woman's throat with a razor blade and choked her.

Investigators say Rios eventually got out of the vehicle and ran off after another vehicle showed up in the area.

The woman drove herself to UNM Hospital, where she was taken into surgery, according to BCSO.

BCSO said Rios confessed to the crime.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police ID 2 victims in a triple homicide case
Albuquerque police ID 2 victims in a triple homicide case
Landspout tornado reported near Socorro
Landspout tornado reported near Socorro
BCSO: Alameda reopened at Loretta after fatal crash
BCSO: Alameda reopened at Loretta after fatal crash
APS: Kirtland ES students safely return to class following evacuation
APS: Kirtland ES students safely return to class following evacuation
Videos show shooting, possible person of interest in triple homicide investigation
Videos show shooting, possible person of interest in triple homicide investigation