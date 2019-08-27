14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A 14-year-old boy was hanging out at a park near Truman Middle School when he was kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten.
The boy’s mom, Tabitha Ramirez, said she barely recognized her son when he came home covered in blood on Monday.
“My son was full of blood. He had no shoes, his shirt was ripped, his muscle tee was full of blood,” Ramirez said.
She said her son was jumped after school by other kids.
“He went to the park to hangout,” Ramirez said. “One of the kids held a gun to his head and told him to get in the car— they drove him to an alley he said, they jumped him, beat him up and when he came home he didn't have any shoes."
Albuquerque Public Schools sent out a notification to Truman Middle School families that said they have notified APD about the possible threat to harm students.
APS said they will have more police presence on and around campus.
