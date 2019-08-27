14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten

She said her son was jumped after school by other kids.

“He went to the park to hangout,” Ramirez said. “One of the kids held a gun to his head and told him to get in the car— they drove him to an alley he said, they jumped him, beat him up and when he came home he didn't have any shoes."

Albuquerque Public Schools sent out a notification to Truman Middle School families that said they have notified APD about the possible threat to harm students.

APS said they will have more police presence on and around campus.